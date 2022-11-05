Warm weekend with some rain possible in Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Rain: 20%- A few fast moving showers from the coast into the interior.

Main weather concerns:

Increasing east winds will make for hazardous weekend seas and rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Outside of the coastal issues, weather locally looks decent this weekend. Don't rule out a shower or two blowing by in the breeze, chances look low at 20%. Winds over the weekend will be in the 15-20 mph range, higher gusts along the coast.

BEACHES:

Seas and surf will gradually build this weekend through next week as possible developing low pressure becomes the main influence. Surf is in the 4-6' range this weekend. It will rise early next week. Rip currents will be a primary issue at ALL Central Florida beaches, best to stay out of the water.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature sun and clouds-slight shower chances near 20%. High near 84. Nice day to enjoy the attractions.

OUTLOOK:

Winds will be on the rise into next week as a high pressure system remains to our north and a low pressure system develops east of the Bahamas and drifts closer to Florida. The atmosphere will be in a "pinch" of sorts and this interaction between the high and the low will set up a gusty north-northeast wind.

Beyond that, we're monitoring the said low for tropical or subtropical development. This potential system could move near or on top of Florida by midweek. Local impacts could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 20-40 mph, rising seas-surf, beach erosion during times of higher tides as the full moon phase influences tide cycles.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Tropical Depression Lisa near mainland Mexico. An area of low pressure could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest, hurricane season remains in play until November 30th.