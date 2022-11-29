Orlando weather forecast: Warm, sunny day ahead for Central Florida before next cold front moves in

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low:63 degrees

Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns:

It is a beautiful day across central Florida. The sun will be shining bright with afternoon highs near 80 degrees in Orlando and upper-70s along our east coast.

BEACHES:

Plentiful sunshine is expected at the beaches today with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph with 2' surf and a moderate risk of rip current. Don't forget your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the low-80s with a lot of sunshine. Skies remain dry. Stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

Our latest front has moved south, keeping skies dry to start the work week. A cold front will be moving across the mid-section of the country today and slowly push east. There is a significant (4/5 risk) for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and a few severe wind gusts in parts of the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast.

This front weakens as it arrives in Florida on Wednesday, bringing a low chance for showers, but it will drop temperatures to end the week. Afternoon highs go from the low-80s on Wednesday, to the mid-70s on Thursday. Enjoy the fabulous Florida weather this weekend!

TROPICS:

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Wednesday.