Orlando weather forecast: Heavy rain could affect travel conditions in Central Florida ahead of Thanksgiving

Today's high: 75 degrees

Tonight's low: 66 degrees

Rain: 50% scattered showers

Main weather concerns:

It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY with the area of concern in Brevard and Osceola counties. Looks like a few areas of focused rain coming in from the Atlantic through the day today and into the nighttime hours. Accumulations of 2-3" will be possible from the beaches all the way West of I-95 into Osceola County.

Forecast models have backed off on the 5-7" totals shown late Monday night, lesser amounts are now expected but, can still make for challenging travel conditions along the I-95 corridor in Brevard. Rain will ease up Wednesday morning, tapering back to 40% coverage at that time.

BEACHES:

It is not a great beach day. It will be mostly cloudy with breezy northeasterly winds. Surf is in the 2-3' range today as a developing Northeast windswell continues for the region. Rip current risk is high, and it is not recommended to enter the surf. Rain will be heaviest in the coastal areas of Brevard County through the day.

THEME PARKS:

Gloomy skies prevail today with on and off showers possible at the parks today so don't forget a rain jacket! Highs warm to the mid-70s with a few northeasterly breezes.

OUTLOOK:

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving on Thursday. Shower coverage eases to 20% with local highs in the 70s. Beyond that, a cold front will swing through Florida this weekend. A few showers possible on Saturday with cooling targeting the region behind the front late weekend into early next week.

At that time, highs fall back into the 70 and lows fall into the 50s for some refreshing, cooler change.

TROPICS:

The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.

