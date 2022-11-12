Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s.

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Rain: 20%

Main weather concerns:

A much needed mostly quiet weekend. Lots of sunshine Saturday with a front that could bring a few showers on Sunday.

BEACHES:

Quiet weather aside from a slight chance of rain in Brevard County. Beach conditions are still rough with surf at 3-4' and a high rip current risk.

THEME PARKS:

Hard to beat weather for the attractions with lots of sunshine today and highs in the mid 80s. Only a slight chance of a PM shower.

OUTLOOK:

A cold front arrives Sunday and will bring drier air, but also a chance of a few more showers over Central Florida. Lows in the 50s are possible.

After that, the week ahead looks quiet with pleasant temperatures. Another front could move in and bring temperatures down by the end of the week. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s, low 80s and lows in the 60s for most of the week.

TROPICS:

Nicole's remnants are moving across the NE this weekend. Elsewhere, the tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next 5 days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.