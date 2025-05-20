Orlando weather: Near-record high temperatures; chance of late-day isolated storm

The Brief Today's weather will feature near-record high temperatures. There is a slight chance of a late-day isolated storm. The unrelenting heat is expected to continue through Memorial Day weekend.



The heat wave continues on Tuesday across Central Florida as the area continues to experience near-record high temperatures. However, there is a chance of rain later on as the day continues.

The rain would bring much-needed relief from the ongoing drought across the region.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Today's weather will feature near-record highs for many spots across Central Florida as temperatures are expected in the mid-90s.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the day, but there is a 20% chance of a late-day isolated storm between 5-8 p.m. in the area east of Interstate 4. This chance of rain is due to the sea breezes colliding.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Looking ahead to tonight's weather, there is a chance of an early isolated downpour.

This will be followed by clearing skies and a touch of patchy fog with lows near 76°.

What will the weather look like this week?

Dig deeper:

We are expecting unrelenting heat through Memorial Day weekend.

A weak cold front will arrive on Thursday and stall over the area, providing a focus for showers and storms during the afternoon. This may result in a few storms for the opening of Epic Universe during the afternoon.

In summary, rain chances are back on Thursday (when earlier we'd backed off on rain chances) and now range from a 30-40% chance — and a few could be strong to severe. If it comes together, we may see more than 1 inch of rain in some spots.

The front dissipates, and the mid-90s temperatures remain with a few more afternoon storms popping up on Monday for Memorial Day.

We may also be seeing subtle signs of the rainy season developing as we head toward the beginning of June.

