Orlando weather: Mild temperatures on the rise throughout the day, partly-cloudy skies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are on the mild side as you're making your way out the door on Tuesday morning.
We'll go from the upper 50s and low 60s this morning to the middle and upper 70s this afternoon, even under a partly-cloudy sky.
The slim chance of a stray shower or two will be possible, with the best chances only at 20%.
Here's a look at the high temperatures in the area for the day:
- Orlando - High: 78°
- Daytona - High: 73°
- Melbourne - High: 74°
Weather impact day on the way
What To Expect:
Wednesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day with the potential of a few strong to severe storms.
In terms of timing, we're still fine-tuning the exact details, but here's how things stand currently:
- Areas to the northwest of Interstate 4 will begin to see showers and storms between 1 and 3 p.m.
- From the Orlando Metro and points southwest of I-4, the storm arrival time appears to be between 3 and 5 p.m.
- The main impacts of any strong-to-severe storms that form will be winds of up to 60 mph, small hail and the low risk of a brief tornado or two.
A strong area of low pressure across the northern United States will bring what has the potential to be a multi-day severe weather outbreak for the Midwest and deep south today, as well as the east coast tomorrow.
This same system is what will bring us our rain and storm chances tomorrow, just in a weaker fashion.
The cold front associated with this system is what will sweep through Central Florida tomorrow afternoon.
These showers and storms will be weakening slightly as they move in from the northwest to southeast.
This is due to the fact that better ingredients for severe weather and thunderstorms will exist further to the north.
Before the rain arrives, plan for a warm and windy day. Winds could reach peak speeds of 30 mph and higher.
Behind this front, temperatures turn dramatically cooler.
What will the weather look like the rest of the week?
What's next:
After highs in the mid-80s Wednesday, temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday afternoon under clear skies.
Well bounce back temperature wise with highs in the mid 70s Friday and 80s making a return Saturday.
Here's a look at what to expect as the week continues:
- Wednesday - IMPACT DAY: Warm and windy. 60% chance of midday/early afternoon showers and storms. A few could be strong. High: 83°
- Thursday - Mostly-sunny and cooler. High: 69°
- Friday - Mostly-sunny and pleasant. High: 76°
- Saturday - Partly-cloudy. 20% chance of rain late. High: 82°
