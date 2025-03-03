Orlando weather: Temps to reach the 70s after cool start; System to bring Central Florida rain, storms midweek

The Brief Temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon in Central Florida with highs around the low to middle 70s. A system will bring Central Florida rain and storm chances midweek.



We kick off Monday morning on a cool note across Central Florida. With temperatures in the 50s, it's a good idea to grab a jacket or sweatshirt as you step out the door.

What will the weather be like today?

What to expect:

Temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon with highs around the low to middle 70s. The slim chance of a stray shower or two will be possible, with the best chances (20%) taking place in Brevard County.

Orlando - High: 78°

Daytona - High: 75°

Melbourne - High: 77°

What will the weather be like later this week?

Rain expected on Wednesday

Wednesday brings warm temperatures plus our next best shot at seeing rain and even the chance of a few thunderstorms.

What will cause the showers and storms?

A strong area of low pressure across the northern US will bring what has the potential of being a multi-day severe weather outbreak for the Central Plains on Monday and into the Midwest and Deep South on Tuesday.

This same system is what will bring Central Florida rain and storm chances midweek, just in a weaker fashion. The cold front associated with this system is what will sweep through Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

These showers and storms will be slowly fading as they move in from the northwest to southeast. This is due to the fact that better ingredients for severe weather and thunderstorms will exist further to the north.

That being said, we will be right on the edge of seeing an isolated gusty storm or two, especially for our counties to the northwest of I-4.

What to expect:

With any storms that are able to get going, winds could reach peak speeds of 40-50 mph along with the low chance of small hail.

Behind this front, temperatures turn dramatically cooler. After highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead:

Tuesday - Mostly sunny and pleasant. A few coastal showers. High: 76°

Wednesday - Warm and windy. 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. High: 83°

Thursday - Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 69°

Friday - Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75°