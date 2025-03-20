Orlando weather: Spring arrives with warm temps, windy conditions ahead of passing cold front

The Brief Thursday will be a windy and hot day with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. A cold front will pass through the Central Florida area this afternoon, creating cooler weather for Friday.



What will the weather be like on Thursday?

Central Florida is kicking off the official first day of spring with clear skies and temperatures gradually warming into the 70s to start the day.

What to expect:

The afternoon will be partly cloudy and windy, with west-southwest winds at 15 to 35 mph and high temperatures reaching 84 degrees.

A passing cold front brings a chance for a shower, leading to much cooler temperatures on Friday.

Rain chances are minimal today, as the system is starved of moisture, but a more vigorous system early next week may bring more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the evening, clear skies will prevail as temperatures gradually cool, reaching an overnight low of around 51 degrees, with winds from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Main weather hazards

Weather hazards today will include a high fire danger. A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect today.

What's bringing the warm-up Thursday and fire danger?

A high-pressure system over the Bahamas plus the approach of a cold front in the Florida Panhandle will lead to gusty southwest winds over 30mph due to a "pressure gradient."

With highs in the mid-80s, our relative humidity levels this afternoon will fall to below 20%. With drought conditions present, fires could burn out of control.

What will the weather be like on Friday?

Morning: Sunny and mild.

Afternoon High: Near 71°F.

Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Saturday, March 22:

Conditions: Sunny.

High: 78°F.

Sunday, March 23:

Conditions: Mostly sunny.

High: 84°F.

Looking ahead:

Monday, March 24, will bring partly sunny conditions with a 20% chance of showers, and a high near 85 degrees.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35