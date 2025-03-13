Orlando weather: Chilly temperatures to start the day, afternoon warm up and sunshine on the way

The Brief As you're getting your Thursday morning started, you may want to grab a jacket or sweatshirt, as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, temperatures will warm up throughout the day, reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s. Although a few clouds may be present overhead at times, today will be mostly-sunny and beautiful across Central Florida.



What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

As you're getting your Thursday morning started, you may want to grab a jacket or sweatshirt.

Temperatures will go from the upper 40s and low 50s this morning to the upper 70s and low 80s for highs this afternoon.

We'll have a few clouds overhead at times, but generally speaking, today will be a mostly-sunny and beautiful day in Central Florida.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

As we head into the weekend, hot and unsettled weather will gradually take shape.

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will heat up, as highs climb into the mid-80s.

We'll stay on the dry side, as well, for the first half of the weekend.

Storm alert on the way

Why you should care:

Sunday's high of 90 degrees will be hot and also brings the likelihood of breaking the previous record of 89 degrees set back in 2002.

Late Sunday afternoon, we'll be watching for the chance of strong-to-severe storms as our next system swings into the area.

The best chances of strong storms will be Sunday overnight and into early Monday morning.

The system moving in will provide what is likely to be a severe weather and potentially tornado outbreak from the Midwest Friday and into the Deep South Saturday.

The main threats from any strong or severe storms that get going would be damaging winds and the risk of a few tornadoes. Be sure to stay close to the forecast and stay weather-aware on Sunday.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible early Monday morning, before eventually turning drier by Monday afternoon.

Highs will be cooler, reaching the mid 70s.

