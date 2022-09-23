Orlando weather forecast: Life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches this weekend

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight' low: 73 degrees

Rain: 20-30%

Main weather concerns:

Main concerns today shift from booming storms to high surf and life-threatening rip currents at ALL Central Florida Atlantic beaches. Breaking waves in the 4-6' range with a few larger waves at times. A "longshore" will also be at play at all time today through the weekend.

A longshore current is a fast moving channel of water that races from North to South. This current will be encountered immediately upon entering the surf zone.

BEACHES:

The beaches look decent today but, showers will be possible-blowing by in a Northeast breeze. Rain chances are near 20%. Good idea to stay out of the water as deadly rip currents and high surf are still issues. Highs hit near 87 on the sand today. Breezes from the Northeast at 10-20mph.

THEME PARKS:

Plenty of sunshine and slight rain chances at the parks today! Highs will hit near 90 and rain chance are at 20-30% for the pm... Sunscreen and hydration will both be a must today. Enjoy it!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is watching newly formed DEPRESSION 9 in the Southern Caribbean. This feature will become tropical storm HERMINE later today and could bring impacts as a strong hurricane to Florida by next Tuesday-Wednesday.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 9 formed this morning in the Central Caribbean and will likely become Tropical Storm HERMINE on Friday afternoon, according to the latest NHC forecast.

A hurricane is expected to form late weekend just before entering the Southern Gulf. From there, future HERMINE draws closer to the Southwest Florida Peninsula early next week. Hard to iron out local impacts right now so stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest this weekend and beyond!