Scorching heat, triple-digit indices expected in Central Florida, rainfall anticipated

We begin our Monday on a pleasant note across Central Florida with your out-the-door temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this morning. Afternoon highs will be hot once again, topping out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will climb back to the triple-digit range. Be sure to stay cool, hydrated, and to take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning if you're planning on being outdoors this afternoon.

Rain and storm chances will be on the rise as well this afternoon. By roughly 2 to 3 p.m., the radar will begin to light up with isolated downpours.

These gradually will grow heavier and become more scattered by 4 to 5 p.m. Those with the best chances of seeing rain and storms will be areas mainly south and east of the I-4 corridor.

Looking ahead, rising tropical moisture will bring the return of daily storm chances. This change will help bring some much-needed rain to Central Florida and hopefully help reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state.

MORE: Tropical moisture surging into Florida means rainy week ahead with flooding potential: officials

A low pressure system looks likely to bring a surge of tropical moisture into the Gulf of Mexico and spread to Florida. Tropical downpours will be likely each day with an increased potential for some flooding by the end of the week.

Models are coming together on where the highest rain totals, but for now a range of 2-6" seems fair for our area with localized higher values.

