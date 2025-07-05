Orlando weather: Tropical Storm Chantal to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds

The Brief Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend across Central Florida. This severe weather is due to newly formed Tropical Storm Chantal. The tropical storm is currently about 150 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and will not directly impact Florida.



Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend across Central Florida as a result of the newly formed Tropical Storm Chantal, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into next week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

The wide-scale, counter-clockwise motion around the newly formed Tropical Storm Chantal, as well as some lingering spin in the atmosphere make for more showers and storms on Saturday.

A few stronger storms will bring frequent lightning and brief gusty winds.

Highs will still be a touch cooler than normal with the clouds and showers around. Afternoon readings look to top out in the upper-80s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

As the Northwest flow wraps around the tropical system to our Northeast, drier air will start to sink into Florida.

This will make for less coverage of rain and storms for our Sunday.

Chances are around 50% as our holiday weekend winds down, with more activity scattered in nature.

It'll be nowhere near a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, keep your eyes on the sky.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

We kick off the workweek with drier conditions as our weather pattern shifts back to a more typical set-up for this time of year.

Highs start to rebound as we dry out and get in on more sunshine early next week.

Temperatures will jump back into the low-to-mid-90s by Monday with rain chances diminishing as well. A ridge of high pressure starts to build in, and that leaves us with a more typical weather pattern.

Afternoon showers and storms with the help of the sea breeze will be the name of the game through next week.

Tropical Storm Chantal

Big picture view:

The NHC says Tropical Depression 3, previously known as Invest 92L, has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Chantal.

The storm is currently about 150 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, prompting Tropical Storm Warnings across parts of South Carolina's beaches and promising a stormy end to the holiday weekend.

The tropical storm is currently over warmer waters in the Gulf Stream, which has aided in the strengthening, evident with some stronger storms that have fired up.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the warning areas starting Saturday evening and lasting into Sunday morning. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the watch areas later Saturday.

It will likely strengthen more as we progress into Sunday morning, with sustained winds possibly getting up close to 50 mph. This could mean wind gusts at least getting up close to hurricane strength.

The tropical storm will then weaken as it moves inland but could still bring blustery conditions up toward the Mid-Atlantic heading into early next week.

Heavy rains are across the coastal plains of the Carolinas into Monday, with widespread areas receiving two to four inches. Some isolated spots could get up to six inches of rain, the NHC says. The heavy rainfall will also likely cause some flash flooding.

The tropical storm could possibly reemerge in the Atlantic and reorganize next week, which is something we'll continue to monitor.

NHC officials say the system is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to much of the Southeastern United States north of Northeastern Florida during the next couple of days.