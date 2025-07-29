Orlando weather: Extreme heat warning in Central Florida, feels-like temps up to 115 degrees

The Brief Central Florida faces extreme heat today with feels-like temps up to 115°, prompting a warning from 12–7 p.m. Scattered storms are likely this afternoon and evening. More daily storms are expected later this week as high pressure shifts.



Tuesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as we prepare for another day of dangerously hot temperatures across Central Florida.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Temperatures will be approaching dangerous levels this afternoon across Central Florida. Highs will be a degree or two either side of 100° for inland areas, and closer to the mid-90s along the coast.

Once we factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel much hotter. Plan for heat indices that will top out at 110-115°+.

This is why an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for nearly the entire region from 12pm-7pm. This will be the window of time when we expect the hottest and most uncomfortable of temperatures to take shape.

Today's high of 99° in Orlando would tie the previous record of 99° set back in 1949.

Will it rain?

Scattered afternoon and evening storms will be likely today as well, at a 40% chance. Some of these could pack a bit of a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The best chances of rain will be from 2pm-9pm.

Any lingering showers will fade overnight. We stay warm and muggy with lows falling into the upper 70s and low 80s.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

The large dome of high pressure, which has been the culprit behind our intense heat, will shift gradually to the west in the coming days. This will allow sea-breeze showers and storms to set back up, meaning daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms will become more likely.

Temperatures, however, will stay above average as highs soar into the mid-90s.

There is the potential of a front to stall out over north sections of Florida, which could bring added rounds of showers and storms late this weekend and into early next week.

Tracking the Tropics

In the Atlantic, there's no tropical development expected over the next seven days, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

We're still monitoring the few tropical waves that are across the Atlantic. What was a more prominent wave near the west coast of Africa yesterday has fallen apart quite a bit over the last 12 hours.

There are a few more waves, one near the south central Atlantic, and a few more near South America and the Caribbean Sea. The chance of these waves becoming a more organized system is quite low.

A large plume of Saharan Dust along with wind shear will help limit development for any system for at least the next week.

There are no areas of concern at this time and there are no impacts to Florida.