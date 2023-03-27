Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: Summer-like heat continues today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Dry air dominates this afternoon. A burn ban is still in effect for Osceola County. Relief doesn't appear to be in sight for our area any time soon.

BEACHES: Another nice day at the beaches. Seaside temps will warm into the upper-80s today with an ocean breeze from the southeast.

Surf rolls in at 2-3' with a dominant ENE swell in the water all day. Rip current risk is moderate. Don't forget the sunblock and swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS: A warm day at the parks! With a high near 92 degrees, make sure you are dressed appropriately and pack plenty of water.

OUTLOOK: The hot and dry weather pattern will hold in early this week.

A weak front pushes into Florida mid-week. Rain chances look slim as it moves south. Highs will return to the upper 70s to low 80s, but the seasonal temperatures don't last long.

More heat is on the way to begin April. At this time, it looks like we will be mostly dry this weekend. Have a great week and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.

