Orlando weather: Temperatures expected to hit near-record highs, afternoon showers on the way

We're off to a dry and mild start to our day in Central Florida, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This will help set the stage for what will be an unseasonably hot day, with temperatures likely tying previous records.

What To Expect:

Today's high is 89°, and our previous record is also 89°, which was set back in 2020.

A few afternoon downpours will be possible today, as well, with the best chances taking place southeast of the I-4 corridor.

These look to begin to bubble up and form around 2 to 3 p.m. and will last into much of the evening.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, as well.

Warm, unsettled weather into the weekend

What's next:

Thanks to tonight's cold front, temperatures will be knocked back down to more seasonable levels for Valentine's Day on Feb. 14.

Plan for highs in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow, before we bounce back into the mid 80s for the weekend.

Saturday looks to stay mostly dry and breezy, ahead of a fading cold front Sunday.

This weak cold front is what will help spark a few brief and light showers, which could bring delays to the Daytona 500 race.

It won't be a complete washout of a day, with the best chances of rain arriving late morning.

As the front dissipates, any lingering showers will only last into the early evening.

By Monday, President's Day, it will be much cooler and drier. Plan for highs to only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

