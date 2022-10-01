Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable, Fall weather arrives in Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns:

On the first day of October, it will feel like fall in Central Florida thanks to a dry, north wind being pulled around by Ian's remnants. Skies will be mostly clear through the weekend. This is good news and welcomed as Central Florida cleans up in the wake of Ian. However, major river flooding will continue, especially along the St. John's River making many roads impassable.

BEACHES:

While the beaches will be nice overall weather wise, rip currents and high surf will be an issue through tonight. Rip current threats are high. Surf heights of 3' range are expected. Sunshine prevails with highs in the low 80s. Winds trend breezy from the west.

THEME PARKS:

An excellent weekend at the theme parks. Expect dry skies and pleasant temps in the low-80s during the day, comfy 60s at night. Sunshine prevails.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine can be expected. Highs temps remain in the low-mid 80s and lows continue in the 60s.

TROPICS:

Post-Tropical Ian keeps rainy weather over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin looks plenty quiet with only one disturbance west of Africa. No immediate threat to FL or the US.