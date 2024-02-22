Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold start for Thursday, but dramatic warm-up is on the way

TODAY: It's another cold start to our day in Central Florida! So as you're stepping outside this Thursday, grab the jacket and dress in layers! While temperatures this morning are only in the 30s and 40s, this afternoon will feature a dramatic warm-up. Today will be picture-perfect, with abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

TOMORROW: A cold front arrives tomorrow, which will help to bring us our next round of rain. A few spotty and scattered showers are likely during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. It won't be a washout, but it's not a bad idea to double-check the radar if you have outdoor plans on Friday evening! The cold front pushes through overnight Friday, which will help bring an end to rain chances by early Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: While this weekend's temperatures will be noticeably cooler, it will still be a beautiful weekend! Plan for plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs making it into the upper 60s and low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: As a quiet pattern takes hold, next week is looking spectacular! The big story will, once again, be the sunshine and warming temperatures. The week begins with highs in the mid 70s, before eventually climbing into the low 80s by midweek.