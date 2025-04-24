Orlando weather: Hot day ahead featuring mix of sunshine and clouds

The Brief Central Florida can expect high temperatures in the 80s and 90s on Thursday with skies featuring a mix of sunshine and clouds. Burn bans are currently in effect for Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Orange, Brevard, Flagler, and Polk counties. Our next slight chance for rain arrives early next week, though it looks to be limited to just a stray shower or two.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

As you make your way out the door this Thursday morning, it will be on the mild and muggy side. A few low-lying areas could see patchy dense fog. This will lift and clear out through late morning.

Dry and unseasonably hot weather continues as well. High temperatures will range from the low 80s near the coast, to the mid to upper 80s further inland, and into the low 90s near the I-75 corridor. Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds.

For the first time since spring 2017, our region has entered an extreme drought. It's been nearly eight years since conditions have been this dry. Meanwhile, severe drought has now expanded to include Seminole and Orange counties.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Partly cloudy and mild. Morning lows will dip down into the middle to upper 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Relief from Central Florida’s hot and dry conditions isn’t on the horizon just yet. Daytime highs will continue to hover around 90 degrees through the next few days, with temperatures climbing even higher by the weekend. By Sunday, some areas could approach the mid-90s.

With the ongoing drought and no meaningful rain in the immediate forecast, the wildfire risk remains elevated. Burn bans are currently in effect for Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Orange, Brevard, Flagler, and Polk counties.

Our next slight chance for rain arrives early next week, though it looks to be limited to just a stray shower or two. Looking further ahead into early May, however, there are signs of a potential pattern shift, bringing with it the hope for more substantial rainfall and much-needed drought relief.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35