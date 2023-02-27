Orlando weather: Hot and sunny week ahead with possible cool-down this weekend

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Today's weather forecast: A warm and sunny day in Orlando and Central Florida. Highs will climb into the 80s in most areas, including the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean.





Florida beach forecast: It's another great day to head to the beach with abundant sunshine and highs into the low 80s. Surf is down compared to the fun weekend Northeast swell. Expect 1-2' of leftover Northeast swell on Monday. We will have some westerly breezes throughout the day, and a moderate risk of rip currents. The UV index is very higher – 8 out of 10 – so make sure to protect yourself and wear sunscreen. Also, if headed to the ocean, always swim near a lifeguard.

Orlando theme park forecast: Fair and warm weather at the parks Monday with temperatures climbing well into the 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine all afternoon with a high near 85 degrees.

Weather forecast for the week: High pressure continues to dominate this week in Central Florida, meaning more heat and little to no rain. There are signs a front could finally punch into Florida this weekend, which could bring cooler weather.