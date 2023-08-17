Orlando weather: Excessive heat, rain expected across Central Florida Thursday

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect afternoon highs to reach the low-90s today with showers and storms. Heat index will head into the triple digits yet again. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds to start, but rain and storm chances move in mainly after 2pm. Coverage will reside in the 70-80% range. Scattered storms are possible in the Western viewing areas through mid-late morning. Due to a heavy tropical connection, storms today will produce heavy rain and many lightning strikes. Storms will persist through 9pm tonight, slowly easing by late evening. Overnight, warm & muggy with lows quite warm and sultry.

BEACHES: It will be a warm day at the beaches. Afternoon highs soar to near 90 degrees this afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water and find shade! Surf will be in the 2' range with a moderate rip current risk. The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today. Rain chances along the beaches could fire up by 12pm but, highest coverage will really boost as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and lightning strikes will be the primary concerns. Rain chances along the beaches will also hover in the 70%+ range at peak.

THEME PARKS: We have a humid day at the theme parks with forecast highs in the low-90s and heat index values peaking at 103 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon, coverage at 70-80% mainly after 2pm. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Stormy afternoon skies remain elevated through the end of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances hang in the 60-80% range during this time. The heavy tropical rain threat will continue. Rain chances decrease a bit early next week as drier air will move into the viewing area. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic and one possible future disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Both areas of disorganized showers and storms in the Atlantic have a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days. The feature located closer to the Western African coast could become a tropical depression over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.

The second tropical wave is located just West of disturbance number 1. With this feature, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form during the next several days. Both of these waves are moving in a WNW direction. The last "future system" has not formed yet. It could develop in the Western Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. Chances are currently at 20%. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always! Download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP @www.fox35orlando.com/app