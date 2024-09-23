Orlando weather: Dry and warm with highs in the low 90s to start the week



Residents in Central Florida can expect Monday and Tuesday to be dry and warm with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Rain chances are less than 10% and extend south of Orlando to include Brevard and Osceola counties only.

Central Florida will see scattered to numerous rains returning to the region mid to late week as a tropical system tracks into the Florida Panhandle from the Gulf of Mexico. This will also result in impacts on Thursday with isolated tornadoes and winds past 45 mph in frequent gusts.

Tracking the Tropics

There's a 70% chance a western Caribbean system becomes a tropical depression in the next two days and a 90% chance over the next seven.

The bottom-line – it's overwhelmingly likely we'll see a hurricane this week and it is likely to make landfall on Thursday. So we'll have 4 days (including Monday) to prep along the Panhandle and Florida Gulf Coast (including Tampa.)

Image 1 of 2 ▼

It's likely to "rapidly intensify" from a tropical depression to a hurricane. Some models spin it up into a major hurricane (Cat 3 or higher.)

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Along and just east of its path, storm surge, twisters, 6" of rain and winds past 75 mph are possible. The Orlando viewing area may be just east of those winds, while our FOX 51 WOGX region will be much closer.

The track and intensity could resemble recent Hurricanes Debby and Idalia.