Orlando weather: Cooler weather returns to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today will be variably cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. High 74°. North wind 4–8 mph.
Wednesday night forecast
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 54°.
Rest of the week
A touch warmer on Thursday, but "normal" for this time of year. High of 76°.
Later in the week, there will be warmer weather ahead for the weekend, with temperatures in the 80s making a return.
Rainy weekend
A cold front will move into Central Florida Sunday, bringing a likely chance for showers and even a storm.
