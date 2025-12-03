Orlando weather: Cooler weather returns to Central Florida

The Brief A cooler day ahead, but the weather will still be comfortable. A warming trend begins Thursday, with highs in the 70s. This weekend will be a rainy one.



Today will be variably cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. High 74°. North wind 4–8 mph.

Wednesday night forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 54°.

Rest of the week

A touch warmer on Thursday, but "normal" for this time of year. High of 76°.

Later in the week, there will be warmer weather ahead for the weekend, with temperatures in the 80s making a return.

Rainy weekend

A cold front will move into Central Florida Sunday, bringing a likely chance for showers and even a storm.