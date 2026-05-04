Orlando weather: Cooler start to the week before heat returns

A comfortable and breezy day is on the way across Central Florida.

As you make your way out the door this morning, it will be a bit on the cooler side and some might need a light jacket. You'll definitely be able to shed the jacket by midday and this afternoon.

Highs today will be pleasant and below-normal, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for highs in most spots.

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Skies will remain partly to mostly clear throughout today as winds gust up to 20-25 mph.

It will be a generally dry day as well, with only the slim chance of a stray shower or two in Brevard and Osceola counties.

Partly cloudy skies remain overnight. Temperatures will be seasonable overall, dipping down into the low and middle 60s tomorrow morning.

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This big story this week will be the sweltering temperatures taking hold by midweek.

Before we get there, we'll see one more seasonable day as highs reach the mid 80s for our Tuesday.

A 20% chance of a few isolated afternoon showers and downpours can't be ruled for tomorrow as well.

Once we get to Wednesday, the heat is on. Plan for highs to warm well into the mid 90s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Even with scattered shower and storm chances on the way, the 90s won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

High temperatures will persistently reach at least the low 90s through the weekend. Stay cool!