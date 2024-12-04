Orlando weather: Cold spell persists until weekend warmup

Residents can expect frost and freezing temperatures to linger through mid-morning before the day warms to mild highs in the mid-60s by the afternoon.

A gradual warming trend is on the horizon, with temperatures climbing into the 70s this weekend and reaching the 80s early next week, marking the end of the latest cold spell.

Dry conditions are forecasted to continue over the next week.

In the meantime, meteorologists advise dressing in layers and bringing a jacket when heading out in the chilly mornings.