Orlando weather: Cold front may bring strong storms to Central Florida this week

After a gorgeous and breezy Monday, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday (5° above normal) ahead of a weak cold front approach on Wednesday.

It'll bring showers and storms to the Panhandle and maybe a few storms into areas north of Orlando on Wednesday evening.

One or two storms could be strong on Wednesday, with gusty winds from Ocala to Palm Coast. Temperatures behind the front will cool to the upper-70s late-week, before warming once again into the lower to middle 80s this weekend.