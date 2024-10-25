Orlando weather: Clear skies this weekend, patchy morning fog possible

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Some patchy fog may develop overnight, especially in areas near water, lingering into the early morning hours.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will dominate through the weekend, bringing continued pleasant weather. Highs will remain in the mid-80s, with no rain in the forecast. However, beachgoers should be cautious, as a moderate risk of rip currents is expected to persist through next week.

LOOKING AHEAD: Winds will shift to the northeast next week, pulling in moisture from the Atlantic. This will lead to scattered showers from Tuesday through Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

While no tropical activity is expected in the next seven days, conditions in the Southwest Caribbean — warm ocean waters and low wind shear — could lead to development late next week. Most models suggest any system would move into the central Atlantic. With hurricane season running through November 30, it’s important to stay vigilant.

