Orlando weather: Chilly temperatures across Central Florida before weekend warmup

It's another cold and brisk start to our morning in Central Florida. Plan for temperatures in the 30s and 40s for this morning, with much calmer winds compared to yesterday.

This has led to the formation of frost in a few areas, mainly to the northwest of the I-4 corridor. Temperatures in these areas have been the coldest, where Ocala has even dipped into the 20s. A Frost Advisory is in place until 8am for Volusia, Lake, and Sumter Counties. A Freeze Warning is in place for Marion County until 8 a.m.

For this afternoon, temperatures will rebound in a big way. While highs will still be about 10 degrees below our average high of 79°, it will be considerably warmer than yesterday. Plan for a high of 69° in Orlando under clear and sunny skies.

Another chilly night ahead

Clear skies will allow temperatures to turn chilly once again overnight. Plan for lows to fall into the 40s by daybreak Thursday. Orlando will fall to a low of 48°.

When will the warmer weather return?

Despite the cooler-than-normal start to the morning, Thursday's highs will rebound nicely. While temperatures will still be a few degrees below average, highs will climb into the mid 70s for Thursday and upper 70s for Friday. The warming trend will carry into what will be a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will climb to highs in the low 80s under sunshine-filled skies.