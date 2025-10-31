Orlando weather: Chilly Halloween for Central Florida

After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. In Orlando, today's high of 71° will be around 11 degrees below our normal high of 82°. Sunshine will be plentiful with clear and dry conditions on the way.

For any trick-or-treaters, a jacket or sweatshirt will likely be needed. By 7 p.m. (around sunset), temperatures will be around 64° and by 9 p.m. around 59°.

Chilly Halloween

It will be a chilly night once again. Temperatures will quickly cool off, with lows falling into the low and middle 50s. Orlando's low will be around 52°. This is also around 10 degrees below our normal low for this time of year.

Weekend Weather Outlook

This weekend brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, as highs reach the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows will still be cool, especially Saturday morning, where temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s once again.

We'll stay dry nearly all weekend long. Sunday night and into Monday will bring our next wave of showers and a few storms. Temperatures will be closer to the upper 70s as well.