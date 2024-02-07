Orlando Weather: Central Florida set for another breezy, cool day

Wednesday will be another breezy and cool day around Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy once again, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Large breaking waves will be possible at the beaches once again with heights up to 9-10 feet. This will create dangerous surf with the high risk of rip currents.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you're a fan of warm weather, good news is on the way! With the help of sunshine and dry time, high temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s by the end of the week. So far, so good for the weekend too!

By Sunday, afternoon highs will make a run for the low 80s. Like all good things, this stretch of warm and dry weather will come to an end.

Our next system comes into play by early next week, bringing with it increased rain chances and cooler temperatures.