Orlando weather: Central Florida enjoys a rare cool spell, but rip currents remain a danger

A beautiful day is underway across Central Florida! Our rare mid-August stretch of below-normal highs and lower humidity levels continues today.

Temperatures will reach highs in the low 90s for inland areas and will be closer to the upper 80s near the beaches.

Sunshine will be plentiful as a pleasant and dry Saturday takes shape!

Rip currents

The high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf from distant Hurricane Ernesto continues this weekend for our east coast beaches.

It's strongly advised that you don't get into the water. If you do, it's important to swim near a lifeguard stand and stay in the more shallow water.

Sunday weather forecast

After a pleasant morning with temperatures in the low 70s, the heat begins to build back into the region.

While humidity values will remain relatively low, afternoon highs will be climbing back into the mid 90s.

A few spotty showers and storms are also possible through the late afternoon and evening. Best chances exist north of the Orlando Metro.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat, humidity and rain chances make a return as early as Monday for Central Florida.

Highs will remain in the mid 90s with the return of mugginess as well. A boundary will help spark higher chances of showers and storms, especially by Tuesday.