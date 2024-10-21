Orlando Weather: Breezy and beautiful days ahead

article

The next few days will bring breezy and pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a 20% chance of brief showers from the Atlantic, but skies should clear for the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Oscar is moving into the mid-Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. in the next two weeks.

A high-pressure system on the Eastern Seaboard will dominate the weather, bringing an east-northeast flow.

This setup, with high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south, will stabilize conditions and keep temperatures steady for the next 10 days.

Expect lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s, with calm, consistent weather throughout.