Orlando weather: Blistering heat continues with feels-like temps in the 100s

The heat continues with another very hot day. Under generally clear skies, temps will quickly reach the mid to upper 90s inland and the low 90s along the coast. It'll feel like 101-104 with the humidity. High pressure will keep most of the storms away.

BEACH FORECAST:

A sea breeze will keep temps in the upper-80s. Just west of the intracoastal, temps will quickly work into the 90s. Surf will be 1-2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents, so keep a close on the little ones.

THEME PARKS:

If you're from out of town, or just not used to the Florida heat, pace yourself at the parks with lots of breaks in the AC and of course water. Drinking too much alcohol reduces heat tolerance and can make you sick, as it dehydrates the body, so be aware of that and play it safe.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A weak cold front will move our way tomorrow with a few afternoon storms, especially north of I-4.

A few communities will get a quick downpour, while others remain dry. While it'll be hot for most of this short week, there are signs of some cooler air heading our way for the weekend as winds shift from the northeast off the Atlantic Ocean. That means instead of highs near 100, they'll be closer to 90.