Orlando weather: Record cold temperatures Tuesday; forecast, timeline, how cold

The Brief A cold front will drop temperatures in Orlando and across Central Florida Monday night into Tuesday morning. Orlando could set new daily records for the cold temperatures. How cold will it get? The low temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s in some spots.



A cold front is moving through this morning and will bring significant changes to our forecast over the next 48 hours. Today's temperatures will actually tumble from the 70s this morning down to the 60s for this afternoon, when we'd normally see our daytime highs. Winds will increase too, with peak northerly gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Skies will turn mostly clear, allowing for sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures plunge tonight

The coldest air of the season so far arrives tonight. This is when temperatures will plunge into the 30s. The coldest of the temperatures will take place just before sunrise on Tuesday morning around 6-7 a.m.

The areas where it will be the coldest will be Marion County (Ocala) and Northern Sumter County (The Villages), where temperatures could actually dip to or below the freezing mark, which is 31-32°. Marion County is under a Freeze Warning from 2am-8am.

The rest of Central Florida is under a Cold Weather Advisory from 2 a.m.- 9 a.m. The entire region will see gusty winds up to 30 mph, which will mean wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

By the numbers:

The Orlando area is expected to break daily temperature records on Tuesday:

Record cold high: 61° (1913) - Our forecast high: 57°

Record cold low: 39° (1932) - Our forecast low: 36°

Warmer temperatures the rest of the week

Weather whiplash continues this week across Central Florida. Afternoon highs tomorrow won't make it out of the 50s! Orlando's high temperature of 57° will be around 22 degrees below our average high of 79°.

Thankfully, the cold snap won't last too long as temperatures will rebound steadily throughout the rest of this week. Wednesday's temperatures will still remain cool, with lows starting the day in the 30s and 40s before climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs.

The warming trend will carry into the weekend, with gorgeous weather starting Thursday and Friday with temperatures peaking around the mid 70s and then the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will be plentiful between now and then with clear skies overhead.