Orlando weather: Another hot, dry day ahead with temps in the 80s, 90s across Central Florida

We're off to a mild start to our Wednesday morning across Central Florida. Temperatures as you're heading out the door will range from the low to mid-70s, before a big warm-up arrives this afternoon.

Today kicks off what will be a long stretch of the 90s as high pressure begins to build in. That will leave us with a hot and dry forecast today with highs in the low 90s for inland areas and mid-80s for areas east of I-95.



If you're waking up to the smell of smoke, it's due to the Sandy Drain Wildfire that is still burning in Volusia County. The latest report from the Florida Forest Service says the fire has grown to 645 acres and is 97% contained.

Plan for reduced air quality and some spots could experience reduced visibility.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and dry weather will persist through the end of the week as highs soar well into the mid-90s through Friday.

For Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will approach previous record highs as they climb into the upper 90s.

A few spots could even hit the century mark! With high pressure taking hold, rain chances will be slim for the weekend and into early next week.