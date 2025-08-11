Orlando weather: Afternoon storms may disrupt dismissal plans across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the first day of school for many across Central Florida and the forecast looks to be pretty typical for this time of year.
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
Temperatures will be hot but seasonable, with highs around the low and middle 90s. Shower and storm chances won't be quite as heavy and widespread as what we saw this past weekend. Plan for a 50% chance, with a few isolated showers beginning around 1pm and the highest chances taking place from 3pm-9pm.
Even though the storms will be quite scattered, they could impact the afternoon dismissal for kids heading home from school with the potential of lightning. Regardless, it's a good idea to pack something to help keep you or the kids dry for the afternoon commute.
What will the weather look like tonight?
What to expect:
Any lingering showers and storms look like they'll fade and push further to the northwest by late this evening. We'll stay warm and muggy overnight as lows dip down into the mid to upper 70s.
What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?
Looking ahead:
Slightly drier air filters in as an area of high pressure builds into the region. This will mean lower chances of rain, especially by midweek. This will help to heat temperatures up. As a result, plan for highs to steadily approach the mid 90s. The dry weather won't stick around for long though, as higher chances of rain will return towards the weekend.
