Orlando weather: Afternoon storms expected across Central Florida

Our Central Florida weather features a typical July day, if not a few degrees warmer than normal – with a 60% chance for afternoon storms.

Storms will feature 1"-3" of rain, gusty winds past 50 mph and frequent lightning. This pattern holds through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

There are few changes on Wednesday with a continued 60% chance for development potential of a tropical depression in the Bahamas this weekend.

The model consensus this morning leads toward a track out in the Atlantic Ocean, limiting impacts here in Florida, with the heaviest weather staying 100 miles + offshore.

In this scenario, if you hadn't been watching the weather, you may never know a tropical depression or tropical storm was tracking offshore of Florida toward the Carolinas.

Saharan dust is to credit for keeping this system weak and as the influence of the dust wanes this weekend, it'll have a window to develop into a tropical depression and potentially Tropical Storm Debby and as a late-bloomer, it may not happy until north of the latitude of Jacksonville.

If it by chance, tracks into the Gulf, we'd have higher rain chances this weekend, but that scenario looks less likely as of this morning.