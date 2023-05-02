Orlando wants to host WWE Royal Rumble 2024

When it comes to hosting WWE's Royal Rumble in 2024, the City of Orlando wants to throw its gloves into the ring to be the next host city.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to approve $850,000 to be used as a bid fee to potentially host WWE's major pay-per-view livestream event next year.

At its March meeting, the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee said the event would be a significant economic driver for the area estimating it would bring in $28 million, generating 40,000 room nights booked at hotels.

The committee said the bed tax recovery was estimated to be $498,048, and that the overall return on investment would be 32x.

According to the presentation, if approved, the event would be held on Jan. 27, 2024 at Camping World Stadium. WWE has not announced dates for its 2024 event.

The 2023 event was held in San Antonio, Texas and, according to a WWE news release, was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble event in the entertainment company's history.