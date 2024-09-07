Orlando teen caught with BB gun at Jones High School: police

A 15-year-old student of Jones High School was charged with a city ordinance violation on Friday after he was found with an unloaded BB gun following a social media post, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said the gun did not have any markings to distinguish it from a real firearm.

Police, however, said the incident caused "unnecessary fear among his peers, their parents and teachers".

The student, who has not been named, was charged with carrying a simulated firearm, a city ordinance violation.

"In light of the recent school shooting in Georgia, the Orlando Police Department would like to express its unwavering commitment to vigilance in our schools and to stop any individuals who could be considered a danger to public safety," the Orlando Police Department said in a social media post.