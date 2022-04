Forty-four restaurants in Central Florida are offering $5 taco specials through April 20 as part of "Orlando Taco Week."

Read more about participating restaurants, find links to menus, read the Six Taco Week Commandments, and download the 4th Annual "Orlando Taco Week" Passport here: https://OrlandoTacoWeek.com

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Cocina Maya Mexican Grill & Mezcaleria