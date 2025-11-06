Orlando Storm: Season tickets now on sale, team needs help picking mascot

The Brief Orlando Storm has announced that season tickets are now on sale. Season ticket memberships start at $50 and include several perks. The Storm, one of the newest teams to join the United Football League, will play matches at Inter&Co Stadium.



Orlando Storm, one of the United Football League’s newest expansion teams, announced Thursday that regular season tickets for its 2026 season are now on sale.

What we know:

Season ticket memberships start at $50, according to the team. Season ticket memberships include several perks, including access to a ticket exchange program, invites to exclusive events, priority access UFL postseason tickets before the general public and more.

Season ticket members will also get a special season ticket member gift.

Those who purchase memberships now will be able to secure seats for potential playoff games, according to the Storm.

Storm is coming to Orlando

The Storm will kick off their first-ever 2026 UFL season on March 27 and runs for 10 weeks.

The team will play all home matches at Inter &Co. Stadium, which is also home of Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride.

The full schedule has not yet been released.

Ahead of the season, the Storm is asking the public to help it choose a name for its mascot. Suggestions can be left in comments on the Orlando Storm's Instagram post.

What is the UFL?

The UFL is comprised of 8 teams, including the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The United Football League is a professional spring football league with backing from Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and ESPN.