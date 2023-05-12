Orlando Slingshot ride reopens at ICON Park in Florida

The Orlando Slingshot attraction at ICON Park reopened Thursday night, more than a year after the ride temporarily shut down following Tyre Sampson's fall death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction.

While housed at ICON Park, both the Orlando FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot rides are owned and operated by a separate company, The Slingshot Group. FreeFall has since been dismantled after Sampson's death. However, Slingshot, which suspended its operations shortly after the FreeFall tragedy, had remained closed.

In an email to FOX 35 News Thursday evening, representatives for The Slingshot Group confirmed that the Orlando Slingshot ride had reopened. It comes the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Tyre Sampson Act, which increases ride safety requirements.

FOX 35 News reported in March that the ride was inspected on Feb. 21, 2023, by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and had passed its inspection. No other information about the ride aside from contact information and location information as included in the report, which FOX 35 received through a public records request.

Ahead of its opening in December 2021, Orlando Slingshot was described as the world's tallest slingshot. A previous FOX 35 report said the ride would launch riders out of a volcano some 300 feet into the air – at speeds up to 100mph.