Orlando siblings who ran away are safe and back home, police say

article

UPDATE:

Jazaaniyah Jones, 12, and her older brother, Isaiah Jones, 14 are safe and back home.

Orlando police shared the update on Tuesday.

"We have great news to announce! Jazaaniyah and Isaiah are both safe and back at home with their grandmother. Thank you everyone for helping share this message."

EARLIER STORY:

The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find two missing siblings who police say ran away from home.

Detectives are looking for Jazaaniyah Jones, 12, and her older brother, Isaiah Jones, 14.

Officials said the brother and sister ran away from home on Orange Center Boulevard on Halloween at around 9:30 a.m. after hearing from their grandmother that they will not be able to live with her for the time being.

If anyone knows where the siblings might be, you're asked to call 911 or the police department's non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.