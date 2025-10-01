Orlando siblings accused of running fake dental office, causing infections and disfigurement

The Brief Orlando siblings Carlos and Yorlady Rendon are accused of running a fake dental practice for years, charging patients thousands for unlicensed procedures. Investigators say one woman was left disfigured and infected after receiving 20 veneers. Both face felony charges as experts warn of serious health risks tied to unlicensed dental work.



An Orlando man and his sister are accused of running a fake dental practice out of an office building, charging patients thousands of dollars for unlicensed procedures that left at least one woman infected and disfigured, investigators said.

What we know:

After years of investigating a fraudulent dental practice, Carlos Rendon and his sister Yorlady Rendon are now facing criminal charges.

The Florida Department of Health says Carlos is a licensed cosmetologist but has been posing as a dentist and performing procedures for years. Court Documents show that Carlos posed as the doctor while his sister Yorlady acted as his assistant.

The two are accused of running an unlicensed dental practice out of an office in Orlando where they allegedly took cash payments of thousands of dollars in exchange for dental work. One victim told investigators, Carlos shaved down her teeth and placed 20 veneers in her mouth that were so big she told investigators she "wanted to cry because of how they looked."

On top of that, investigators say the woman had to receive antibiotics because of a gum infection.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many patients were treated, how much money the siblings may have collected in total, and whether additional victims have come forward. Authorities have not yet detailed how the scheme was first discovered or whether other charges, such as fraud or malpractice, could follow.

The backstory:

The Florida Department of Health confirmed Carlos Rendon is only licensed as a cosmetologist, which permits hair and nail services — not medical or dental care.

Despite this, investigators believe he conducted dental procedures for years, including shaving down natural teeth and applying cosmetic veneers. His sister, Yorlady, is accused of assisting in the operation.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 spoke to Dr. Deoraj Ravi Lall who’s been a Dentist at Lake Mary Dental for around 25 years. He says the procedures like the ones Carlos is accused of doing can be serious.

"The girl ended up getting infections. She could have tooth loss," said Dr. Lall. "She can have many things go wrong that a typical person would not even think about treating."

Dr. Lall says a gum infection can lead to even more severe issues.

"If you get an infection in your gums, it can lead to a problem with your heart. It can lead to problems with your kidneys. It can lead to diabetes," said Dr. Lall. "You can get many problems from just infection in your gums."