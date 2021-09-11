Orlando shelter rescues over 200 dogs, cats impacted by Hurricane Ida

article

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando spent Saturday rescuing more than 200 animals from Louisiana and Alabama shelters that could no longer care from them following Hurricane ida.

The Central Florida shelter posted photos of all the dogs and cats that will be looking for their forever homes.

Pet Alliance, as well as receiving dogs and cats, acted as a rescue hub for the transfer where 12 Florida state rescue groups were ready to bring these pets to their shelters.

"Florida is keenly aware of the lasting devastation that occurs once a hurricane has swept through, so we were all eager and ready to help these animals reach their final destination — their furever homes!"

The shelter says the animals traveled over 12-hours to get to Orlando but were in good spirits. They'll all be checked out by a veterinarian over the next few days.

The Pet Alliance says they should be available for adoption soon.

"Welcome to Florida, cuties!"