'Let's get him home': Orlando shelter dog with 100-day stay returned after short adoption

An Orange County shelter dog who was adopted after staying nearly 100 days at the rescue has been returned shortly after being adopted.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said Nicholas was adopted just one day before the shelter was to host his big adoption day — "Pick Nick Saturday." The shelter claims his adoptee did not do her due diligence.

The apartment complex Nicholas was to call home, would not allow dogs his size, and when he was alone, neighbors would complain about his barking.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Orange County Animal Services

In a heartfelt message, the animal rescue said:

"This is why it’s so important to understand what you are getting into when you choose to adopt. To check your residential restrictions. To know your own limitations. Not every adoption is going to be perfect; there are no turn-key dogs. It will take time, it will take patience. They will have good days. They will have bad days. They will get scared, bored, frustrated. Dogs will get along with other dogs one day, and not the next. Their personalities, their moods, their preferences; all are as varied as a human's.

Nicholas is once again searching for a forever home. He loves people but does not do well with other dogs and doesn't share his kennel, the shelter said.