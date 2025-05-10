Orlando sets tourism record with over 75 million visitors in 2024

The Brief Orlando set a tourism record in 2024 with over 75 million visitors. Major attractions like Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld fueled the surge. Tourism supports 30% of local jobs and half of Orange County’s sales tax revenue.



Orlando welcomed more than 75 million visitors in 2024, setting a new tourism record, according to figures released Thursday by Visit Orlando.

What we know:

Orlando set a new tourism record in 2024, drawing more than 75 million visitors, according to data released by Visit Orlando. The announcement was made Thursday during a celebration event featuring the Blue Man Group, emphasizing the city's strong tourism performance.

Officials say the growth is largely due to ongoing investments from major entertainment companies like Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld.

What we don't know:

While officials have announced the record-setting number, a full breakdown of where the visitors came from, how long they stayed, and which attractions saw the most growth has not yet been provided. Details on how this increase compares with pre-pandemic patterns or its impact on local infrastructure were not disclosed.

The backstory:

Orlando has long been a top global tourism destination, anchored by theme parks and year-round warm weather. In recent years, the region has worked to recover from pandemic-era declines in travel. This rebound has been fueled by large-scale investments in new attractions, including Universal’s forthcoming Epic Universe and ongoing expansions at Disney and SeaWorld.

Big picture view:

Tourism is central to Central Florida’s economy. Approximately 30% of jobs in the region are tied to tourism, and visitor spending accounts for about half of Orange County’s sales tax revenue. The milestone underscores the importance of continued investment and infrastructure to support one of the nation’s most tourism-dependent economies.

Timeline:

The data released reflects tourism activity for the 2024 calendar year.

