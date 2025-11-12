Orlando sets aside money for SunRail expansion projects

The Brief Orlando set aside $100M to put toward SunRail expansion projects. SunRail plans expansion to include direct service to Orlando International Airport, among other sites. A timeline for completion of the Sunshine Corridor is not clear.



The City of Orlando set aside $100 million to put toward SunRail expansion.



The system running from DeLand to Poinciana plans future expansion to include service to the Orange County Convention Center, Disney Springs and Orlando International Airport.



A previously reported cost estimate is roughly $4 billion.



A connection with Orlando International Airport would eliminate the need for passengers to get off at the Sand Lake Road station and take a free Lynx bus ride to the airport. Riders must show their SunRail ticket to get the free ride.

What they're saying:

Passengers we spoke with liked the idea of adding direct service to the airport.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP



"When you go through other modes of transportation, sometimes the bus is not there, and you’re waiting out in the cold like today," passenger Jennifer Groff said. "So it’s not always convenient to seamlessly go from point A to point B."

What we don't know:

It is not known when SunRail will announce specific dates for expansion.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

The goal of the Sunshine Corridor is to connect SunRail to the airport and also Brightline service to Miami and eventually Tampa.