Best ice cream shops in Florida 2023: 10 named best in America by Yelp

Whether you're in the mood for a single scoop or an entire sundae, Yelp is helping you find the best ice cream shop in your area.

Yelp recently published its second listing of the "Top 100 US Ice Cream Shops list for 2023," and the second-best store in the country can be found right here in Florida. If that's not sweet enough, 10 of the state's ice cream shops were scooped up and sprinkled throughout the list.

To rank 'em, Yelp analyzed factors like ratings and reviews of businesses with five or fewer locations.

Let's Chill Homemade Ice Cream in Coral Springs is the No. 2 ice cream shop in the country, according to Yelp's list. They're known for their ice cream flights, but customers stick around for their boozy flavors, too. The veteran-owned and -operated shop is home to flavors like Reese's, Mocha Latte, Red Velvet and Guava, to name a few.

Two Orlando shops made the list – Ginther's Swirls Ice Cream on International Drive at No. 24 and Sampaguita near downtown at No. 63. Kissimmee's Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory is ranked No. 31.

The top ice cream shops in Florida

Here's a look at the top ice cream shops in the Sunshine State, according to Yelp's list:

Let's Chill Homemade Ice Cream, Coral Springs (#2 overall) Joey's Custard, Sanibel (#12 overall) Sweet Aloha Ice Cream, Davie (#19 overall) Ginther's Swirls Ice Cream, Orlando (#24 overall) The Magic Cow, Davie (#29 overall) Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory, Kissimmee (#31 overall) Ice Dreammm Shop, Lutz (#34 overall) Cleveland's Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Miramar (#40 overall) Sampaguita, Orlando (#63 overall) Cherry Smash, Coral Springs (#87 overall)

Visit Yelp's website to see the full list.