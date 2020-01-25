Orlando-Sanford International Airport hosts 3rd annual Aviation Day

article

The Orlando-Sanford International Airport brought out more than 5,000 Seminole County students and their families for the 3rd annual Aerospace and Aviation Day.

"From parachuting Chick-fil-A cows to a United States Air Force C-17, there was something there for every aviation enthusiast," according to a news release.

Two Air Force planes were added to this year's event, which also featured a vintage WWII bomber and commercial planes that families could sit in the cockpits of.

The purpose of the event is to inspire children and teens to look at careers in aviation.