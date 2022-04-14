Orlando restaurant hosting massive adult Easter egg hunt and brunch

Easter egg hunts and hilarious egg tosses don’t just have to be for just kids! Moms, dads, and adults should have some fun on the holiday too!

That’s where The Hammered Lamb in Orlando comes in.

This Sunday, the restaurant is hosting an adult Easter event where you can get some good food, play some fun games and win cool prizes.

Let's start with brunch. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can dine on delectable dishes and drinks such as Black Bean Hummus, Corned Beef Hash and The Hammered Lamb's famous Bloody Mary! In case you didn't know, their Bloody Mary has been voted the best in town for the past 5 years, so you know it has got to be good!

At noon, you can join in a giant Easter egg hunt where 3,000 eggs will be up for grabs – and some great prizes!

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

FOX 35's David Martin previewed the event this week and found out some of the prizes include free drinks and appetizers, a mini bottle of booze and a $150 gift card to The Hammered Lamb!

Last year, the egg hunt brought in around 300 people. This year, they're expecting up to 500, so be sure to get there early!

Now after your inner 5-year-old hunts for eggs, at 1 p.m. you can keep the fun going by participating in the egg toss!

MORE NEWS: Shaquille O'Neal to open Big Chicken restaurants in Florida

Much of the proceeds from Sunday's event will go to the onePULSE Foundation and The Barber Fund, which helps people who are battling cancer.

The Hammered Lamb is located at 1235 N Orange Ave. in Orlando. Seating is first come, first served.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.